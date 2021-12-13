Lake City found out who they can rely on.
Of course there’s leading scorer Natalie Bremer running the offense and Mya Shones patrolling the paint. The Tigers had few different players step up with some much needed plays in the second half Saturday afternoon. Thanks to contributions from Mahli Benjamin, Jacey Majerus and Macy Beltz, the Tigers pulled away to win 70-59 over Dover-Eyota in a HVL-TRC Showdown.
The Tigers are without Lilly Meincke for the season and have needed another player to supply points. In the first half, Beltz made two 3-point shots. The Tigers made five in the half. Beltz ended with 10 points going into halftime, a career-high.
“I was really impressed with Macey Beltz,” head coach Drew Olinger said. “She kept us in it when we were struggling in that first half. She came ready to go.”
With the Eagles clogging the middle to prevent Shones from even getting a shot off and flustering Bremer with a zone press, Beltz’s points were crucial in keeping up. The Eagles didn’t have a huge lead, but were scoring at an alarming rate. Four of the starters scored and three had at least six points in the half.
Majerus made one of her two 3-pointers in the first, along with Beltz’s 10 points and Bremer’s team-leading 12, and the Tigers were only down 36-32 at the half after two quick buckets in the final minute by the Eagles.
In the second, Shones scored 11 of her 15 points and Majerus hit another 3-pointer. Benjamin made a corner 3 to put the Tigers up 56-48 with 4 minutes, 6 seconds to go. Her shot seemed to give a jolt of life to the team as the Tigers locked down the Eagles.
“When she is shooting confident in her shot, she's going to make a lot of them,” Olinger said of Benjamin.
Benjamin came up with a strip steal that ended in a Bremer layup. Shones had a blocked shot that resulted in the Tigers gaining possession. Benjamin made another 3 in the second to end with six points. Majerus also had six points and six rebounds while guarding top-scorer Malie Nelson most of the second half.
Being able to lean on multiple players at different moments proved the difference in the game. Olinger believes the Tigers can continue this type of play moving forward. They are getting chances to prove themselves as several players have the ability to step up throughout a game.
“That's a benefit of where our team is right now. We're deep,” he said. “I like looking down at the bench and saying I can put a lot of girls to do exactly what we need.”
LAKE CITY 70, DOVER-EYOTA 59
DE 36 23 — 59
LC 32 38 — 70
D-E 59
Malia Nelson 32; Paige Johnson 8; Isabel Aeschlimann 8; Sophie Andring 4; Layken Koehler 4; Olivia Riley 3, 1 3-pt.
Lake City 70
Natalie Bremer 28, 3 3-pt; Mya Shones 15; Macey Beltz 10, 2 3-pt; Jacey Majerus 6, 2 3-pt; Mahli Benjamin 6, 2 3-pt; Ella Matzke 3; Paige West 2.
Free throws: DE 16-23, LC 9-16
Three-point goals: DE 1, LC 9.
