The Lake City boys golf team hosted 11 teams in The Jewel Invite Monday at the The Jewel Golf Club. The Tigers came in fourth place with a score of 329. Red Wing was in 10th with a 360. Century won the invite with a 322.

Lake City's Braxton Berlin tied for second among individuals with an 18-hole score of 76. Berlin bounced back nicely from a tough start to his round as the first three holes were into a gusting wind. He made three birdies, including a birdie on the 10th hole, and shot a 36 on the back nine.

Noah Wallerich ended his round for Lake City with a 79. He made four birdies, shooting a 38 on the front nine. Alex Ratz had a pair of birdies in his round of 81, which included shooting a 38 on the back nine. Alex Oliver rounded out the team scoring for the Tigers with a 93.

John Ahrens led Red Wing with an 80, tied for eighth place. He had eight pars and birdie on the 13th, shooting a 39 on the back nine.

Red Wing's Jacob Quade recorded a birdie on the 17th to close out his round of 83. Isaac Kosek finished with a 97 while Charlie Peterson ended with a 100, making birdie on the second and 17th holes.

