The Lake City girls golf team hosted the Jewel Invite on Wednesday at Jewel Golf Club. The Tigers came in second place with a score of 314. Red Wing earned fourth place with a team score of 362. Eastview won the invite with a 310.
The Tigers had three of its players in the top-10 for individuals scores. Emma Berge and Jordana Windhorst Knudsen each ended their round with a 75, tied for second place.
Berge recovered from a double bogey on the fourth hole with a birdie on the fifth. She shot a 36 on the back nine which included two birdies and four pars. Windhorst Knudsen shot par-36 on the front nine. After a bogey on the second and fourth holes, she birdied the sixth and ninth.
Mattie Mears shot an 80 and Ella Matzke had an 84 to round out the top-4 Tiger scorers. Mears recorded an eagle on the par-4 sixth hole during her round, while Matzke had birdies on the 12th and 17th.
Bailie Roschen led the Wingers with an 82 and was tied for eighth among all individuals. Roschen had seven pars and and a birdie on the par-5 eighth. Bri Novak shot an 86, recording birdies on the fifth and seventh holes.
Anna Deppe ended her round with a 92 and Hallie Johnson had a 102.
