Lake City was held to its lowest point total of the season by Plainview-Elgin-Millville. The third-seeded Bulldogs beat the Tigers 23-7 Saturday night in a Section 1AAA semifinal.
An Bulldog interception led to their first points of the game. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs hit a 23-yard field goal to go up 10-0.
Kris Ryan got the Tigers on the board just before halftime with a 10-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 10-7.
After the Bulldogs scored on their opening possession of the second half, the Tigers had one last chance to cut into their lead but were stood up at the goal line by the Bulldogs.
Ryan led the Tigers with 54 yards on 11 carries. Justin Wohlers was 13-for-30 for 198 yards but had two interceptions. Zach Dather caught four passes for 92 yards.
Lake City ended the season 8-2 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.