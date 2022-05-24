The Lake City boys golf team tied with Lourdes for fourth place at the Cannon Falls Invite at Cannon Golf Club on Monday. The Tigers had a team score of 349. PIZM won the invite with a 317.
Andru Kohrs and Noah Wallerich each had the top individual score for the Tigers with an 84. Kohrs shot a 41 on the back nine and had two birdies during his round. Wallerich had seven pars and a birdie on the fourth hole.
Braxton Berlin shot a 90 for the Tigers and Alex Ratz was a stroke behind with a 91.
