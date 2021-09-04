Caledonia's 71 game win streak - the longest active streak in the state - came to an end Friday night with a 30-13 loss to Lake City. The winning streak was the second longest in state history, just behind Stephen-Argyle which won 76 games.
Tied 13-13 at the half, Kris Ryan scored twice in the second and the Tiger defense held the Warriors off the scoreboard to secure the historic win.
With the Tigers holding a 23-13 lead early in the fourth quarter, Cameron Alvarez sacked Doyle for a 12-yard loss to keep the Warriors out of the end zone. The Tigers' goal-line stand gave them the ball back and they promptly scored, draining the life out of the Warriors.
The Tigers picked off Caledonia quarterback Lewis Doyle four times. Jon Harvey had two of the four. Carson Matzke and Jordon Huth each had a pick as well.
Senior quarterback Justin Wohlers led the Tigers in the first half with a 1-yard run then a 60-yard pass to Matt Demars.
Lake City (1-0) travels to La Crescent-Hokah on Friday, Sept. 10.
