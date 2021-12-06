Lake City had no problems earning a victory over Lewiston-Altura, cruising to a 61-30 win on Saturday.
The Tigers led 12-0, then stretched its lead to 25-9 with 6 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the first half. From there, the Tigers kept increasing its lead.
Leading the scoring was Tiger Natalie Bremer with 26 points. Jacey Majerus had nine points. Paige West and Mahli Benjamin each added seven points.
Lake City (2-1) next host undefeated Goodhue on Tuesday.
