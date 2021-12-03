The Lake City wrestling team won each of its duals against Fillmore Central and La Crescent-Hokah Thursday evening. The Tigers won 54-19 over FCLMC then beat La Crescent-Hokah 70-0.
Cristofer Ramirez (113), Tristan Richardson (138), Aaron Meincke (145), Luke Becker (152), Jon Harvey (160), Sam Nutt (195) and Max Balow (220) each won their respective matches by fall against FCLMC.
Nate Evans (126), Richardson (138), Meincke (145) and Zack Keller (170) each pinned their opponent against La Crescent. Harvey won his match by major decision 10-0. The rest were won by forfeit.
Lake City returns to action at home on Thursday.
