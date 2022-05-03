The Lake City boys golf team came in sixth place among seven teams at Lake City Golf Course on Tuesday in the first of four HVL meets. The Tigers ended with a team score of 359, 1 stroke back of fourth-place Kasson-Mantorville. Stewartville won the meet with a score of 316.
Noah Wallerich shot an 80 to lead the Tigers and in a tie for seventh among all individuals. Wallerich shot a 38 on the front nine, recording a birdie on the fourth hole.
Braxton Berlin finished his round with an 88. Andru Kohrs shot an 18-hole score of 91, and Portland Grobe ended his round with a score of 100.
