The Lake City boys golf team moved to sixth place among seven teams in the Hiawatha Valley League. The Tigers competed in the third of four HVL meets on Tuesday at the Pine Island Golf Course.
Stewartville won the meet with a score of 294. The Tigers finished with a 333.
Braxton Berlin had a team-best 79. Andru Kohrs shot an 83. Noah Wallerich ended with an 84 and Alex Ratz ended his round with an 87.
The Tigers sit in sixth with a three-round score of 1,046 and are 6 strokes behind Cannon Falls in fifth.
