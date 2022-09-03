St. Charles scored in every quarter and rushed for 331 yards as the Saints topped Lake City Friday night, 42-14. The game was called and made official with 9 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter due to surrounding weather and lightning.
Parker Rodman and Aaron Lou each scored for the Tigers. Rodman got to the end zone on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and Lou was able to score in the third quarter on a 3-yard run.
The Tigers had 75 yards of offense on the ground and 179 through the air. Quarterback Jaden Shones ended 14 of 22 for 179 yards with an interception. Keegan Ryan caught 11 passes for 148 yards. Rodman led Tiger runners with 52 yards.
Lake City faces Pine Island at home on Friday, Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.