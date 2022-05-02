The Lake City girls golf team enjoyed a day of success at the Lakeville North Invite at Bracketts Crossing on Monday. The Tigers earned second place with a score of 338, 12 strokes ahead of third-place Northfield. Eastview won the invite with a score of 324.
All four top scorers for the Tigers finished in the top-20 individually. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen led the team and was medalist at the invite with a 73. Windhorst Knudsen birdied twice to stay at one-over on the front nine. She played a terrific back nine, making par on eight holes.
Ella Matzke finished her round with an 87, 14th place overall. She too, had a better back nine score, making birdie on the par-5 14th.
Emma Berge was right behind Matzke, tied for 15th with a score of 88. Berge had four pars and birdied the par-5 3rd. Brooke Bee finished with a 90, tied for 18th place.
