For the Lake City girls golf team, the feeling of winning a section title hasn’t gotten old. It’s still just as exciting as the previous two.
“It's the best feeling ever. Especially as a team. You can't beat it,” Lake City senior Emma Berge said on the feeling of winning another section title.
It’s one more opportunity to win another trophy, perhaps a medal as well for Berge.
“My main goal is to try and get in the top 10 for an individual,” she said. “Honestly, I just want the team to get the three-peat. The main goal is to get that trophy. Go out with a bang.”
Berge and the Tigers pulled away from the competition at the Section 1AA meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Northern Hills Golf Course. The team won its third straight section title with a 36-hole score of 656. Byron, with two girls finishing in the top 10, was a distant second, 53 strokes behind the Tigers.
Jordana Windhorst Knudsen won the meet with a two-round score of 159. She won the section title last season as well. Ella Matzke came in third with a 164. Berge was in fourth with a 164 and fellow senior Brooke Bee was right behind her in fifth with 167.
Kaitlin Schmidt ended in a tie for 11th place with a 176. Mattie Mears was in 20th with a 183.
Berge had 11 pars in her second round, six of which came in the back nine. After a brief but untimely downpour halted play, Berge said by the time she reached the back nine she felt the course was playing to what it was Tuesday and in the 20 minutes she was out before the rain. Just before the delay, Berge chipped in the heavy rain and watched her ball splash onto the green on the second hole.
“I think the front was hard for most of us but we came through. Pushed through on the back (nine). The front nine was pretty wet,” Berge said. “On my first hole going back out, there was casual water on the whole green and a lot of standing water everywhere.”
As Berge and the other three golfers in her pairing, each sank their respective putts, then shook water off their ball after picking it out of the cup.
For each of the golfers on the team, scores remained consistent. The biggest margin between the first and second round was three strokes. Most on the team had a one- or two-stroke difference in scores.
That type of consistently good play is why the Tigers seem to all be getting better each year. For some teams it might be harder to repeat strong performances or win as thoroughly as the Tigers did. Berge said the team keeps pushing each other and all have continued to progress through the years.
“I think if anything it gets easier. Everyone is constantly getting better. We all grow and get better as a team.”
Lake City will compete for a chance to win a third state championship at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan on June 13 and 14. Berge said she likes the team’s chances and is certain with another strong full-team effort, it can be done.
She said, “I believe it. If we play our game, we can do it.”
