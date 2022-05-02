The Lake City boys golf team hosted five area teams at the Jewel Golf Club on Monday. The Tigers finished tied for third with Lourdes with a score of 335. Byron came in second (332) and PIZM won the event (316).
Tiger sophomore Noah Wallerich tied for first place with Anders Larson of PIZM with an 18-hole score of 74. Wallerich had three birdies on the front nine and one more on the 18th hole to end his round.
Braxton Berlin finished in fourth place with a score of 80. Berlin shot a 40 on both the front and back nine. Andru Kohrs ended his round with an 86, while Ethan Wurst and Portland Grobe each had a 95.
