The Lake City boys golf team finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of 1,401 in the Hiawatha Valley League after ending the fourth round with a 355 on Thursday at Northern Hills Golf Course. The Tigers had the sixth best team score in the final round. Stewartville ended in first place with a total score of 1,236 after four rounds.
Two of the Tiger golfers ended in the top-20. Braxton Berlin finished in 16th place with a four-round score of 333. Berlin shot an 81 in the final round, which included shooting a 39 on the back nine with six pars. Noah Wallerich finished in a four-way tie for 17th place with a four-round score of 337. Wallerich shot an 86 in the final round and made birdie on the third and 10th holes.
Andru Kohrs ended with a 91, with four pars and a birdie on the 13th in his round. Alex Ratz and Ethan Wurst each finished with a 97 in the final round.
