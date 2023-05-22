Lake City traveled to Rochester to compete in the Hiawatha Valley League boys golf championship at Northern Hills Golf Club on Monday. The Tigers finished the 18-hole round in third place with a score of 327. PIZM won the meet with a 311.
Braxton Berlin led the Tigers by shooting a 5-over-par 77 and was tied for fourth place overall with four other individuals. Berlin birdied back-to-back holes on the front nine, shooting an even-par 36.
Noah Wallerich was two strokes behind Berlin at a 79 and in a tie for ninth. Wallerich made 10 pars and birdied the seventh hole. Alex Ratz shot a 40 on the back nine on his way to an 85. Potland Grobe closed out his round of 86 with a birdie on the 18th.
