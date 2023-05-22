Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Hennepin and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. .Rivers have crested and will continue to fall this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1030 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 06/02/2012. &&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. WHERE...Central Minnesota. WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday. IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors may experience health effects. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now; App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.; You can find additional information about health and air quality; at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-; quality-and-health.