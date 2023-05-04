Lake City hosted the first Hiawatha Valley League meet of the boys golf season at Mount Frontenac Golf Course Thursday afternoon. The Tigers finished in third with a score of 335. Stewartville led with a 317.
Braxton Berlin led all participants with an 18-hole score of 74. The Lake City sophomore played a steady round with mostly pars, and making birdie on the par-5 18th.
Noah Wallerich was tied for seventh with an 81. He had a 39 on the front nine that included a birdie on the first hole and birdied the par-5 12th. Alex Ratz recorded four pars and birdie on the ninth during his round of 89. Ethan Wurst and Portland Grobe each ended their rounds with a 91.
