Jacob M. Pfeifer

The Lake City boys golf team competed at the ACC Invitational on Monday at the Austin Country Club. Stewartville won the event with a 324. Lake City came in third with a team score of 347, five strokes back of PIZM.

Noah Wallerich finished second overall for the Tigers with an 18-hole score of 77. He started his round on the 18th and had birdies on the third and 11th holes. He finished with a 38 on the back nine.

Braxton Berlin made par on five holes on the front nine for a 42. He ended his round with an 86, tied for 13th among individuals. Teammate Alex Ratz also had a 42 on the front nine. Ratz had a score of 88. Alex Oliver ended with a 96, making par on four holes during his round.

