The Lake City boys golf team competed in the second of four Hiawatha Valley League meets on Tuesday. The Tigers finished a stroke ahead of Cannon Falls with a 353 at the Dodge Country Club.
The Tigers currently sit in fifth place with a two-round score of 712. Stewartville leads the eight teams with a 628 through two meets.
Three Tiger players shot under 90; Noah Wallerich, Braxton Berlin and Andru Kohrs. Berlin led the Tigers with an 85. Kohrs finished with an 86. Wallerich had an 87. Alex Ratz shot a 95.
Through two rounds, Wallerich leads the Tigers with a 167. Berlin has a 173 and Kohrs has a 177. Alex Ratz rounds out the top four with a 196.
Lake City next hosts a meet at the Jewel Golf Club on Monday.
