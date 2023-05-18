Lake City Tigers logo RTSA.jpg
Jacob M. Pfeifer

Lake City competed in the third Hiawatha Valley League conference meet of the season at Cannon Golf Club Thursday afternoon. The Tigers remained in fourth place with a three-round score of 1,001. The team shot a 348 at the meet.

Noah Wallerich led the Tigers in the third round with a score of 78. He birdied the second and fourth holes, while shooting a 36 on the front nine. Braxton Berlin seemed to improve as the round went on, shooting an 84. Berlin made birdie on the second and 13th holes.

Ethan Wurst ended the third round with a 92, making four pars. Portland Grobe birdied the first hole during his third round of 94.

