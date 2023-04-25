Lake City Tigers logo RTSA.jpg
Jacob M. Pfeifer

Lake City finished in sixth place at the Jordan Invite Tuesday at The Ridges at Sand Creek. The Tigers had a score of 347. Buffalo won the meet with a score of 321.

Braxton Berlin led Lake City with an 18-hole score of 78 and was tied for third among all individuals. Berlin began his round on the 10th hole and was able to birdie the seventh and ninth to finish off his round with a 37 on the front nine.

Alex Ratz recorded a birdie on the 17th, first and third holes along with four pars on the front nine during his round of 83. Noah Wallerich ended with a 90. He made eight pars in his round. Ethan Wurst wrapped up the top four scorers on the team with a 96, shooting par on three holes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you