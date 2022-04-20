The Lake City boys golf team came in third in a four-team home invite at the Lake City Golf Club on Tuesday. The Tigers finished with a team score of 335. Stewartville won the invite with a score of 323. Byron came in second with a 331.
Noah Wallerich shot a 75, three over par, which tied Cole Jannsen of Stewartville for best individual score. Wallerich began on hole No. 15 and bogeyed the sixteenth hole, then got to even par with a birdie on No. 4. Wallerich again bounced back from a bogey on No. 5 with a birdie on the par-5 eighth hole. He ended his round with having shot two-under combined on the four par-5 holes.
Braxton Berlin was not far behind the leaders with a 78. Andru Kohrs shot an 89. Alex Ratz birdied the fifth hole on his way to a 93.
Lake City next competes at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan on Monday.
