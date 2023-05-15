The Lake City boys golf team finished in seventh place Monday as they hosted a 12-team invite at The Jewel. The Tigers had a score of 326. Mayo won the invitational with a 289.
Braxton Berlin led the Tigers with an 18-hole score of 75 and was in a tie for sixth place overall. He shot an even-par 35 on the back nine and had four birdies during his round.
Alex Ratz ended with an 81, making 11 pars. Noah Wallerich was a single stroke behind at 82. He made birdie on the seventh hole and had a 39 on the front nine.
Ethan Wurst rounded out the top four team scorers with an 88. Wurst had seven pars in his round.
