Jacob M. Pfeifer

The Lake City boys basketball team overcame a six-point deficit at the half to win 69-65 over Cannon Falls in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday. There were 12 lead changes throughout the game.

Four players reached double-digits for the Tigers. Hunter Lorenson led the way with 20 points. Carson Matzke scored 11 points in the second half to finish with 15. Justin Wohlers added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ryan Heise contributed 12 points.

Lake City next faces Kasson-Mantorville at home on Friday.

