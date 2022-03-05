In its second consecutive physical game of the section tournament, the fifth-seeded Lake City girls basketball team held on to win 46-43 over No. 1 Goodhue in a Section 1AA semifinal on Saturday.
Each of the teams top-two scorers were either in foul trouble, or fouled out by the end of the game.
The Tigers, who were outmuscled plenty of times on defensive rebounds against Dover-Eyota, rebounded much better against Goodhue. Tigers head coach Drew Olinger said the team rebounded well on the Wildcats missed shots and forced many contested shots.
The role players for the Tiger again were needed and delivered.
"They committed themselves to putting each other in the big spots when it mattered," Olinger said.
Natalie Bremer scored 16 points to lead the Tigers. Paige West came with a couple clutch 3-pointers and ended with nine points. Mya Shones had seven points. Ella Matzke hit a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers a 41-31 lead in the second half.
Elisabeth Gadient ended with a team-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers for the Wildcats. With Gadient, who had been shooting well again to begin the game, had to sit a lot minutes in foul trouble. Tori Miller scored 14 points. Joslyn Carlson added four points.
Olinger said the team will take the next two days off to reset physically, then two days of focused practice to prepare for No. 2 Lourdes, which beat No. 3 Cotter in the other semifinal.
Olinger said the team is grateful for another chance to show off their talent and seek some revenge from a senior-night loss to the surging Eagles.
The Section 1AA final is scheduled for Thursday at the Mayo Civic Center at 8 p.m.
