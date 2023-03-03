Eight area wrestlers competed in the first of two days at the state wrestling tournament Friday.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had seven involved in the Class AA brackets while Goodhue's JJ Bien wrestled in Class A. Among the seven from Z-M, Jack Krier (126 pounds) advanced to the championship semifinals, where he will face Kaden Nicholas of Becker.
Krier won his first match over Mason McGrane of Alexandria by a 12-6 decision. He won his championship quarterfinal over Dutch Hedblom of Rock Ridge by major decision 16-3.
Lucas Schiell (132), Laiken Copeman (138), Kaleb Lochner (144) and Ryan Lexvold of Z-M each won their first matches. Schiell, Copeman and Lochner lost their respective quarterfinal matches but won in wrestlebacks and continue in the consolation bracket Saturday. Lexvold lost in his first wrestleback to Evan McGurie of Mahtomedi by a 4-3 decision.
Wyatt Mulder (220) of Z-M lost in hist first match to Ian Larrabee by fall at 1:10. He did not receive a wrestleback. Noah Schaefer (113) of Z-M lost in his first match but did get a wrestleback and won that match over Logan Schwanz of Hutchinson by a 4-0 decision.
Bien lost his first match to Devin Carter of TMBWWG by a 6-4 decision. Bien then won in a wrestleback by a 7-2 decision over Peyton Gillund of Minneota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.