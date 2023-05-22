The Wingers boys golf team finished the season with one final meet before the section meet next week. The team hosted the Big 9 tournament at Mississippi National Golf Links on Monday.
Red Wing had a team score of 349 and was in 11th place. Century won the tournament with a 309.
Jacob Quade and Isaac Kosek tied for 21st place with an 18-hole score of 81. Quade birdied the first hole and ended with a 38 on the front nine, while Kosek had a birdie on the fourth and made eight pars.
John Ahrens shot an 88, making birdie on the second and four pars in his round. Carter Rippentrop ended with a 99, shooting 46 on the front nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.