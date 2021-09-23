The Red Wing girls’ team was missing a few of its regular swimmers due to illness in a 99-81 win Thursday against John Marshall. A few swimmers stepped up in their place, posting some personal best times.
Sarah Kolby had a terrific evening in the pool. She first won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 12.93 seconds. She also swam in two of the three relays, helping secure first in the 200 medley and second in the 400 freestyle relays.
“She commanded the race and held her details the entire time,” said head coach Mikayla Beuch about Kolby’s performance in the 200 freestyle. “That was one of her best races I have seen from a skill standpoint.”
Greta Lane impressed as well with a solid race in the 50 freestyle, winning it in 28.11. Lane also swam second in the 500 freestyle (6:18.67).
“Greta Lane secured her 50 (freestyle) with a stellar finish,” Beuch said. “We work on finishes so much in practice because these races can come to hundredths of a second. A race can be won or lost by a fingertip.”
Emma Hoppman and Kyrrah Mullaney finished 1-2 in the 100 freestyle with times of 58.31 and 1:03.04 respectively. Hoppman later won the 100 backstroke (1:07.77), with Isabella Harding coming second (1:14.10).
“Kyrrah Mullaney and Isabella Harding both worked hard and came out with best times in their races,” Beuch said. “That additional support backing up our top athletes in those races kept the excitement high for the last push of the meet.”
Sophie Carlson came in second place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:31.73. She took first by .11 seconds in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.79).
In the relays, the Wingers came out on top in the 200 medley. Hoppman, Sophie Carlson, Kennedy Carlson and Kolby finished in 2:02.40. In the 200 freestyle relay, Hoppman, Lane, Ari Holzer and Kennedy Carlson won with a time of 1:51.42. Mullaney, Kolby, Lane, and Kennedy Carlson finished in second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:13.35).
Red Wing next competes at Tartan for an invitational on Saturday.
