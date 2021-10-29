Sometimes it seems like he’s back in school studying for an exam.
Travis Toivonen has spent recent nights making flash cards and quizzing himself on the football playbook. He’s not worried too much about learning the plethora of plays, it’s the route numbers that he’s retraining himself on.
“Everything I've learned up until last week, is now completely reversed,” Toivonen said. “In-breaking route numbers flipped. I'm trying to get my head to switch gears and flush out what I have learned and take in this new stuff.”
On Oct. 19, the New York Giants signed Toivonen to their practice squad, and he began working out with the team immediately.
The Red Wing graduate got his initial chance to make an NFL roster with the Seattle Seahawks. He caught two passes for 32 yards in two preseason games. The Seahawks cut Toivonen as each team trimmed rosters to 53 players ahead of the regular season. He thought there was a chance he’d make the Seahawks practice squad as their wide receiver group on the main roster was “top loaded” with talent.
“I realized that it wasn't ever going to be the best fit,” Toivonen said. “Whatever team gave me an opportunity was the team I was going to be happiest with.”
He added the Seahawks remained interested in him. So, too, did two other teams, the Giants being one of them. The Giants brought him in for a 30-minute workout in which roster hopeful quarterback Kyle Sloter threw him passes. The team told him they weren’t going to sign him immediately.
Toivonen kept working out and running routes in the meantime while he waited for a new contract. He would catch passes from Trey Feeney, quarterback at the University of North Dakota and former Moorhead Spud, after UND’s practices were over. He did so with a purpose as it was to keep his name on the minds of scouts who were there to watch UND, where Toivonen played college football.
Now with the practice squad, he joins the Giants for full practices Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Because the Giants play Monday against Kansas City, there is an extra walkthrough practice on Saturday.
Last Sunday, he was sitting in the press box for the Giants game along with the other practice squad members. Being with an NFL team yet not being on the sideline felt strange.
“It feels really weird. I'm watching my teammates, and I only know half of their names,” he said. “Just to be in the position I'm in, I'm grateful and excited for possible opportunities in the near future.”
As far as getting on the field and capitalizing on his opportunities, Toivonen said ideally he’d be lining up as a receiver but knows he can play on special teams, too. Whatever helps him get on the field.
“I can't really predict anything,” he said. “If I keep going out and practicing like I have been, I'll give myself a decent chance to get some looks on Sundays.”
In his time with the Seahawks, Toivonen said he learned about the business side of the NFL. He doesn’t feel his job is ever secure. He’s using that to remain motivated to not have to worry if he’ll remain with the Giants.
Toivonen described the NFL as an “unforgiving” business where players are replaced quickly by those that can perform. It gave him a good foundation of expectations for himself to build off of.
There’s a lot to be proud of for sticking it out and making a roster again. Toivonen knows his hustle and skill is ultimately what matters. He’s working hard to continue to get better and do whatever it takes to get on the field. No matter what happens in the coming weeks, he’s grateful for the opportunity he has.
The moment he got to see his locker with the Giants reminded him of the first time he saw his locker with the Seahawks.
“It's pretty surreal,” he said. “In Seattle, too, you look down and you're carrying an NFL team's helmet. You're wearing their gear. You have a locker full of new stuff. Makes you realize how far you've come, and you're making your dreams come true.”
