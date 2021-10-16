A big first half and strong rushing attack was too much to overcome for the Red Wing football team as Kasson-Mantorville won convincingly 54-14 Friday.
The KoMets jumped out to a 28-0 lead heading into the second quarter. That lead swelled to 41-7 at the half. The KoMets rushed for 447 yards.
Kaleb Hove led the Wingers with 131 yards rushing and scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter. Cooper Chandler was 11-for-24 for 121 yards with a touchdown and interception. Mitchell Seeley caught his second touchdown in as many games and led all Winger receivers with 51 yards on six receptions.
Red Wing (1-6) next travels to New Prague Wednesday for the final game of the regular season.
