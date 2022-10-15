Tenth-ranked Kasson-Mantorville imposed its will at the line of scrimmage. Behind big man and Gopher commit Reese Tripp, the KoMets had a handful of players run the ball nearly 300 yards in a 49-7 win over Red Wing Friday night.
Kasson-Mantorville held the Red Wing to its lowest point total since opening week when the Wingers were shut out in Winona. A poor offensive start to the game and the early scoring of KoMets put the Wingers in a 20-0 hole after the first quarter.
The opening kickoff of the game, received by the KoMets, was returned for a touchdown by Emmett Ricke. Down quickly 7-0, the Wingers had negative yards on its first possession and punted. The KoMets then scored on their first possession on a 6-yard run by Micheal Hoff. midway through the first quarter.
A fumble on the first play of the ensuing Red Wing possession was recovered by a KoMets defender already on the ground near the line of scrimmage. Just over two minutes after scoring their second touchdown of the game, the KoMets had another to go ahead 20-0 with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Wingers sustained a drive that stalled at the K-M 22-yard line. The Wingers went for the field goal. The attempt was short and returned about 10 yards by the KoMets.
In the fourth quarter, the Wingers avoided the shutout as Adam Roe found Mitchell Seeley open on a corner route for a 25-yard touchdown.
Red Wing (1-6) next faces New Prague at home on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to close out the regular season. New Prague (4-3) last played on Thursday, Oct. 13 against Owatonna, winning a low-scoring battle 16-7.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE 49, RED WING 7
KM 20 14 15 0 - 49
RW 0 0 0 7 - 7
Red Wing
Passing: Abe Reinitz, 9-for-17, 48 yards; Adam Roe, 2-for-3, 36 yards, TD, INT; Tyler Rodgers, 1-for-1, 6 yards. Rushing: Tyler Rodgers, 11 attempts, 43 yards; Oliver Jensen, one att, 6 yards; Reinitz, six att, 4 yards; Trey Reiss, three att, 2 yards; Roe, one att, 1 yard. Receiving: Mitchell Seeley, three receptions, 50 yards, TD; Rodgers, four rec, 16 yards; Maurice Rosebear, two rec, 12 yards; Roe, two rec, 6 yards; Konnor Kelly, one rec, 6 yards.
