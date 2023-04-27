Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Hennepin, Dakota and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Pierce and Washington Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and Stearns Counties. .Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers. Rivers have mostly crested across the area and will continue to gradually fall through next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 683.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 AM CDT Thursday was 683.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 681.5 feet next Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Thursday was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.7 feet next Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.9 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience basement flooding and begin pumping. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 AM CDT Thursday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.5 feet next Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/17/1951. &&