Every single game. Hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball. If there is a Red Wing home game, Abe Reinitz was at it. The senior doesn’t want to stay at home or miss watching his friends and fellow seniors compete. He’s been a boisterous leader among the student sections.
“I love it. I like the small school. I like knowing everyone. I like being a part of things,” Reinitz said. “It's something I take pride in, being a big part of this school. Sometimes you just have to have fun.”
On the field, Reinitz displays a completely different style of leadership. He provides a calm approach during games and attempts to get his teammates talking in practice.
“When I'm playing, I don't talk as much,” Reinitz said. “When I was hurt a couple years ago, I liked to run my mouth with Reese (Tripp) and Wyatt (Gonsior). When I'm on the field, it's different. I'm locked in. Ready to be there for my teammates.”
Reinitz said his constant advice is to enjoy everything. He’s reminding his teammates that. In his words, he’s been put through the ringer.
In eighth grade, he suffered an ACL tear. He tore his labrum in his sophomore year. This past winter, Reinitz missed the final couple tournaments in the Blizzard Baseball season. He was sent to the hospital for nearly two months with mono that brought on myocarditis, an inflammation around the heart muscle which can severely affect the heart’s ability to pump blood.
It wasn’t easy for the always present Winger to miss baseball or support Red Wing athletics.
“I think (my Blizzard teammates) texting me, all my friends from Red Wing texting, coming to see me helped a lot,” he said.
From all those setbacks, Reinitz says he has greater appreciation for the playing time he gets. His hope is to have everyone realize how precious what they are doing and valuable the time they get in athletics is and can be. He’s prepared to perform, even if it means pitching again, something he hasn’t done since his first injury.
“You can't take anything for granted. Never thought that would happen,” Reinitz said. “Never know when the last time you take the field is, so you have to take advantage of it.”
There aren’t too many situations on the field that would bother Reinitz. He’s moved across the infield from third base to first with relative ease.
His time with Blizzard Baseball helped with that. He played in the program in the winter for the past nine years and eventually played against a top 10 prospect in the draft.
“You hear those names and think 'I'll never have to play against them,'” he said, “then you go to a tournament and you see Max Clark who is projected to go fifth in the draft this year. It's really cool to play those guys and to play up to that level.”
When it came time to search for a place to play after high school, Reinitz said he had three to four local colleges in mind. Gustavus always stood out.
Having their coaching staff be around during his Blizzard Baseball seasons gave him comfort with them. A visit to the campus to see a fall baseball game and football game made the decision an easy one for Reinitz. He got to experience what the setting for baseball would look like, then he got to see a packed student section cheering on the football team.
Reinitz said having a smaller campus, familiarity with the coaches were reasons for choosing Gustavus, but so too was the student atmosphere.
In the summer, Reinitz plans to join the Aces where he’ll play with past graduates again and some long-time members of the team Reinitz has grown up watching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.