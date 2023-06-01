Closing out her second round Wednesday, Red Wing’s Hallie Johnson felt good about her performance at the Section 1AA meet Wednesday. She hoped it was good enough to qualify as an individual for the state meet. Through 17 holes at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester with the par-5 18th remaining, she was.
Johnson had some troubles putting once on the green and ended with a nine on the 18th. In either the first or second round, she hadn’t shot any worse than a double bogey. She dropped in the overall individual standings from a tie for seventh, to a tie for 11th and missed the cut by three strokes.
“This section was extremely difficult this year. I'm happy with where I placed, just disappointed I didn't make it,” Johnson said. “Three strokes, I had nine on the last hole. Felt like I completely choked. I could have gotten in if I focused on every shot.”
Johnson watched as Lily Sullivan of St. Charles and Ellie Leise of Lourdes finished their rounds on the 18th green, each claiming a spot to go to the Class AA state meet with a 36-hole total of 173.
“She got up on the 18th tee box and was in a position to likely make it to state,” said head coach Heather Johnson. “She didn't have a great tee shot. She saw the crowds and got a little nervous. It's a position she's never been in.”
“My goal was to score consistently in the 90s. I feel like I did that the past couple weeks. I'm very happy with how I progressed this season, because I met my goal,” Hallie said.
The Big 9 all-conference freshman had put together a solid first round on Tuesday, shooting an 84 with eight pars. She shot a 92 in the second and had to regroup after a hourlong rain delay having only played the first hole. She had a 36-hole total of 176.
“It's about the competition and the overall experience,” Heather said. “She was grouped with more than one of the top golfers in the state. I feel like she handled that extremely well. Her mental game was tough today, minus the 18th hole. I think she shows a lot of promise.”
Heather said she felt the delay disrupted some concentration and loose feelings that Hallie and for Red Wing’s other state hopeful, junior Anna Deppe, had.
Deppe was also in a top position after the first round. She shot an 83, which included nine pars, in the first round and was in third place. Similar to Hallie, Deppe regained some momentum on the course after the front nine following the delay.
“(Deppe) was more mentally focused and in tune with her game, yesterday especially. She wavered a little today toward the end. I'm proud of (Hallie and Deppe),” Heather said. “They had a really good showing. They've made progress and that's all I can ask for as a coach.”
Deppe ended the second round with a 95 for a two-day total of 178.
Red Wing finished in fourth place as a team with a 762. Lake City won the section title with a score of 656.
Freshman Annie Reinitz ended with a 200, shooting a 94 in the first round and a 106 in the second. Junior Megan Kuehni had a two-round total of 211 with 106 in the first and 105 in the second. Seventh-grader Maisie Royalty had a 215 with a 103 in the first and 112 in the second. Senior Jordan Novak fired a 299 with 147 in the first and 152 in the second.
Heather said with how young the team was and with a mix of inexperienced golfers, finishing fourth in the section is about where she thought the team would be.
Across the roster, scores improved as the season went on. Hallie and Deppe each figure to be the top two on the team again with a vastly improved group returning as well. Hallie said she’s proud of the team’s final placement and is hopeful the team finishes higher next season.
