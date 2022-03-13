Like the rest of the spring sports athletes and coaches, Heather Johnson is ready for the snow to melt, the season to get under way. An accomplished collegiate golfer, Johnson will take over as head coach of the Red Wing girls golf team.
Johnson, along with assistant coach Ashlyn Werner, was recently hired to take over a program that has had plenty of success.
A St. Benedict Hall of Famer, Johnson left the women’s golf team as the most accomplished golfer in program history. She was the first player to shoot a sub-80 score, setting a school 18-hole record score of 78.
Before she arrived at St. Benedict, the team had not finished higher than third at the MIAC Championships. Johnson led the Blazers to three straight runner-up finishes. She made the NCAA tournament in 1998 and remains the only four-time team MVP and three-time All-MIAC player.
With all the accolades, Johnson plans to take many of her experiences, good and bad, to use as helpful ways to build the player’s skills.
“I want to teach them to get through hard situations,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to teach them to show some resilience. When you’re having a great round, it’s a great feeling. It can make you want to come back and play even better next time.”
Johnson said she’s grateful to have competed with and against so many women that she has made connections with. That feeling of competing and having a bond with the competitors around her is one of many things she reflected on in her playing career.
Now, a new challenge.
Johnson has never coached before. Often seen volunteering her time in the Red Wing community, especially with the high school, Johnson saw a perfectly timed opportunity to give some more back.
“It seemed right to challenge myself in a new way,” she said.
Werner, the new assistant, currently teaches at Sunnyside Elementary and is a recent graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She was a top golfer in high school and has collegiate golf experience.
“My goal is to create a good experience and possibly grow the program that kids want to be involved with,” Johnson said. “Ashlyn and I hope to foster a positive, supportive and motivating environment that will help the girls find their success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.