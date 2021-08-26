Lake City Tigers logo
Buy Now

The Lake City girls’ tennis team dropped its lone match of the week 4-3 to Rochester John Marshall on Monday.

The Tigers had two individuals win their respective singles matches. Maddi Medvec won in No. 2 singles 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6. Olivia Freiheit edged out a win in No.4 singles 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 over Aubrey Ackman.

Megan Jostock and Kalynn Hagedorn earned a win in No. 3 doubles 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 over Jadyn Currie and Kate Anderson.

Lake City returns to the court against River Falls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you