The Red Wing boys basketball team couldn't keep pace with John Marshall as the Wingers lost 71-41 Tuesday night.
Juju Koehler led the Wingers with 12 points, making three of the team's five 3-point shots. Reid Hartmann scored 11 points. Mitchell Seeley had nine points, including a 3-pointer.
The Rockets led the Wingers 38-21 at the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.