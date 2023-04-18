RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

The Red Wing softball team couldn't avoid the big inning late in the game as John Marshall rallied in the fifth inning to win 8-5 Tuesday evening.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth, John Marshall scored four runs on a pair of two-run singles with two outs.

The first two batters reached safely to begin the top of the seventh, but the rally fell short as a run on a double by Miley Clemens was all the Wingers got.

Clemens was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI on her double. Allie Roe, Camryn Zotalis, Hanna Thiem and Brindley Schull each drove in a run. Bri Tix struck out 10 in seven innings while allowing eight runs on six hits and five walks.

