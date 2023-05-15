The Red Wing boys tennis team competed in the Big 9 Conference Tournament Saturday in Rochester. Isaiah Jensen led the team with a fourth-place effort. Head coach Johannes Hartman said Jensen performed extremely well in what is his first year playing tennis for the Wingers.
Jensen, playing up to No. 3 singles in the closing weeks of after playing No. 4 singles most of the season, finished in fourth place. Jensen won 6-4, 6-2 in the first round and 6-4, 6-2 in the second round before losing 6-0, 6-0 in the third round. In the third-place match, Jensen lost 6-1, 6-3.
Aidan Hull won his first-round match 6-2, 6-2, then lost in the second round 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 singles.
Braydon Bennyhoff advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win in the first round. He lost a close match 6-2, 7-6(4) in the second round of No. 2 singles.
Austin Hosfeld lost in the first round of No. 4 singles play 6-0, 6-0.
Luke Farrar and McCoy Walter played in No. 1 doubles, advancing out of the first round with a 6-3, 6-3 win. They lost in the second round 6-1, 6-1.
Eli Flattum and Gavin Magill nearly pulled off a comeback in the first round, losing 6-1, 7-6(5) in No. 2 doubles.
Seth Malyon and Zach Mikkelson, a newer third doubles pairing for the Wingers, won their first-round match 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles. They lost 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.