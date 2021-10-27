After four years with the Red Wing football team, senior Vinnie Brandt didn’t want his high school career to be over. The middle linebacker said, after hugging teammates and fellow seniors, the feeling of suiting up every Friday night is something he will carry with him forever.
“It's something I love and something I want to take with me,” he said. “I want it to keep going. I feel bad for anybody that didn't get it to play. It's an unreal experience you'll never forget.”
More than just having the attention from the town on game day, Brandt relished his time being on the team. The game itself mattered most to Brandt.
“I love hanging out with the boys,” he said. “It's the knocking heads. It's the talking trash. There's nothing I don't like about it. It's all perfect.”
As for his senior year this season, Brandt was emotional remembering the Wingers win on homecoming. Sure it was exciting to win, but being to celebrate it with others was unforgettable. Seeing the elation of the students that charged the field after the game stands out as the best part of the night.
“It was a dream come true, rushing that field,” Brandt said. “Guys you never talked to at school, giving them hugs and celebrating. I'll never forget that. It was a blast that night.”
He didn’t get to play much his freshman year but broke into the lineup as a linebacker the next season. This fall, Brandt played middle linebacker, was the starting center and even lined up at running back early in the season.
Brandt said he prefers linebacker, yet was willing to help out and learn new positions.
“Everyone has their little tips and tricks and the coaches have their own too,” Brandt said. “You just sit back and learn and play the game as hard as you can. It's effort that matters. They can tell on film when you're really putting it all out there.”
Brandt said after the game he’d like to continue playing football in college. He has a handful of schools he’s been in contact with. He’s still weighing his options and added he still has yet to figure out what he wants to do academically. Once he does, Brandt wants to fit playing football in with his education.
Byron 41, Red Wing 0
The Bears blew by the Wingers, scoring on all but one possession in the first half of a Section 1AAAA quarterfinal. The Wingers struggled to generate much offense and the Bears took advantage.
Luke Scheuer and Jacob Thompson combined for 228 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Bears. The Wingers managed 67 total yards.
Red Wing ended the season 1-8 overall.
