She needed just one rebound.
Every time the ball went near Mya Shones, the Lake City bench leaned to the edge of their seats.
Less than 5 minutes into the game Tuesday, Jan. 18, Shones got an offensive rebound and putback. The game immediately stopped, and the Tigers surrounded Shones to congratulate her.
It was her 925th rebound. Shones is the new leader in career rebounds in Lake City girls basketball history. She has been working hard to attain that record this season and was excited to have broken it at home.
“I knew right at the end (of the game against Lourdes),” Shones said. “I was itching and itching to get it. I'm just glad to do it at home. It doesn't really feel real yet.”
Shones had to wait what must have felt like forever after the team’s last game. The Tigers defeated Lourdes on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and didn’t play again till a week later against Byron. Shones knew she had tied the record and was well aware she needed just one rebound to break it.
The 6-foot-2 senior forward has well over 1,000 career points. She has 1,000 rebounds within reach as she’s averaging almost a double-double per game and has gotten a double-double in her last six games.
Becoming the new all-time rebounder close to a calendar year after Grace Bany broke the record last season indicates the level of talent the Tigers have.
“We have a special group that was asked to be put in situations a lot younger than many other kids,” head coach Drew Olinger said. “Records and especially career records can easily be attained. They are very high-skilled, high-talented (players) and they deserve their opportunities.”
Shones said she started the season slowly. She wasn’t scoring much. That has changed in recent weeks. She finished with a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds against Byron Tuesday night.
“I've been really impressed with how much she's responded offensively when she's gotten those rebounds,” Olinger said. “She's gotten stronger this year and a little more athletic so when she catches it, she's finishing around the hoop a lot better.”
Breaking the record and then making a putback seemed appropriate for how Shones has played this season. She’s been able to suck in defenders when she has the ball in the paint and find an open teammate along the perimeter. More often than not, she’s able to get herself in position to grab an offensive rebound and quickly get the bucket.
“For me, it's working harder than my defender and finding good placement to get the board,” Shones said. “Knowing there's long shots and short shots, just to be in the right place at the right time. They're barely falling out of the rim, and I'm right there. I love to get those offensive rebounds and put them right back.”
This season, Shones has been getting outside of the paint and shooting more 3s as well. She said she’s made an effort to get more open shots and become a threat outside.
Between the game against Lourdes and Byron, Shones announced via Twitter that she verbally committed to UW-Eau Claire for basketball.
Quite the week for Shones who broke a record and found a place to attend college.
“I knew on my first visit that it was the place to be,” Shones said when going through the list of things she was looking for in location, education and basketball.
Spoiling the celebration
The Bears came in wanting to do one thing; not let Natalie Bremer score. They accomplished that in the first half, holding the Lake City star to no points.
The Tigers made a furious rally in the second and trailed by six points after being down 12 three minutes prior. Wanting quick buckets, the Tigers didn’t make any of their 3-point attempts in the final 3 minutes, falling 65-48.
Meanwhile, freshman Kendra Harvey, Emma Stork and Rylie Schnell hit their shots for Byron. The Bears knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half. The Bears had just one in the second.
The Bears and Tigers each played a physical game, and the Bears cashed in at the free-throw line, shooting 75 percent while the Tigers were 41 percent from the line.
“We just didn't really shoot the best. It happens,” Shones said. “Everyone has that game. Unfortunately, that was tonight. They were not. They were on fire most of the time.”
She added the Tigers need to get back to having more purposeful, longer possessions and get more inside conscious with their shot selection.
Lake City will be put to the test again on Friday when they travel to Goodhue.
BYRON 65, LAKE CITY 48
B 32 33 — 65
LC 22 26 — 48
Byron 65
Kendra Harvey 24, 4 3-pt; Emma Stork 9, 2 3-pt; Rylie Schnell 8, 2 3-pt; Paige Holder 8; Makana Schroeder 8; Jaiden Simon 6; Samantha Koza 2.
LC 48
Mya Shones 20, 1 3-pt; Ella Matzke 10, 3 3-pt; Natalie Bremer 8, 1 3-pt; Paige West 5, 1 3-pt; Mahli Benjamin 3, 1 3-pt; Jacey Majerus 2.
Free throws: B 15-20, LC 5-12.
Three-point goals: B 8, LC 7.
