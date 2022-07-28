Between owning a business and having both his sons graduate high school, Fred Liffrig decided it was time. At the end of the school year, Liffrig retired as head coach of the Zumbrota-Mazeppa basketball program.
Since the 1987-88 school year when Zumbrota and Mazeppa merged there have been close to 850 games. Liffrig has been a part of over 700 of them.
He said it was the right time to do so as his youngest son, Tyson, was graduating. His older son, Peyton, graduated from Zumbrota-Mazeppa in 2019.
“I just felt it was time,” Lifrrig said. “With my youngest son graduated, everybody knew it would be my last. Not too many coaches go out on their own terms.”
Liffrig has spent more than 30 years as an assistant, then head coach with the Cougars. During that time, he helped the 2002-03 team to a third-place finish at the state tournament. Among all the teams, players, and coaches he has worked with, that team still stands out as one of his favorites.
“I did summer workouts with them, and we won a lot of games because of mentally tough kids. We had two 2,000-point scorers as seniors, too,” Liffrig said.
Another team that comes to mind quickly is the 2018-19 team. Liffrig, as the head coach, guided the Cougars to a Hiawatha Valley League title with five new starters. The Cougars won 17 games and lost in the section tournament to eventual third-place Lake City.
Liffrig took over as head coach of the Cougars and maintained a level of stability for the program. The Cougars kept the same coaching staff from 9th grade to the varsity level.
When asked how he stayed on as an assistant for so long then became the head coach, Liffrig said he kept a focus on maintaining and building relationships.
“There’s a lot of great families in the area,” Liffrig said. “You’re building relationships. You’re building more than just a team.”
He noted how much things have changed since he started. Technology on the bench and on the buses made it easier to gameplan with kids, send stats and watch film of other teams. During the summer AAU and other offseason programs became the norm. Through it all, Liffrig said he learned to adapt to all the changes, including the one yet to come; shot clocks.
Among his proudest moments as a head coach was being able to coach both of his sons. He tried to maintain the balance between being a father and a coach to them.
“If you ask them, they might tell you something different, but I thought I was a dad at home and a coach on the court,” he said.
Liffrig said quite possibly the greatest indication he was making an impact on the kids was keeping in touch with the kids after they moved on from Zumbrota-Mazeppa. He and his wife Terri are the owners of Leo’s Sports Bar in Mazeppa. They have owned it for 26 years. Liffrig said while keeping in touch with some alumni, he saw many of them come back to play in the alumni games. Additionally, he had several of the athletes work for him at Leo’s.
Regarding his business, Liffrig said having a Friday night where he can look after it and be present also weighed into his decision to retire.
For all Liffrig has done and time spent with the Cougars, he was given a new set of golf clubs and a travel voucher for he and Terri which he said he might use for the Waste Management Open. He also was given a new table made using the logo of the old gym floor before the flooding and renovation this past year.
“It’s hard being away from the business side of things,” he said. “I enjoyed it and met a lot of people through sports. You’re pretty lucky if they keep bringing you back year after year.”
When asked if he’ll miss anything about coaching, Liffrig chuckled and said “everything but the cold bus rides.”
