Reese Tripp always wanted to play college baseball. From T-ball all the way through levels of machine pitch, Little League and summer ball, he knew he wanted to continue playing baseball after he graduated from Red Wing.
There were schools that reached out to Tripp about possibly playing football, but he had already made up his mind – baseball was the favorite.
After seeing several places, considering whether to play junior college or not, Tripp decided on Bemidji State. He signed his letter of intent to play for the Beavers earlier this month.
“I toured a lot of different schools. Looked at their facilities and college tours and what not. It came down to between (Bemidji State) or I was going to go JUCO with Iowa Central,” Tripp said. “The difference between those two schools when I was touring the schools, when I was at Bemidji it felt like I already went there. I just fell in love. They have one of the best facilities I've seen. They have an old hockey arena that's all turf. It just suits me. It just felt like that was the place at the end of the day.”
Now that the pressure to find a place to play after high school, Tripp said he feels at ease as practices begin for his final season at Red Wing.
“It was very stressful trying to find a school because you don't want to make that commitment be the wrong choice,” Tripp said. “Once I finally committed and realized where I wanted to go, I just took a deep breath. There's not a lot of pressure on me anymore to try and get into a college.”
Over the winter, Tripp played with Blizzard Baseball. In a series against IMG Academy in Florida, Tripp was validated for thinking he could compete in college.
IMG Academy boasts players like third-ranked in the MLB Draft rankings by MLB.com Elijah Green and two other top-100 prospects, Jackson Ferris (ranked 18th) and Brady Neal (ranked 67th).
“These are going to be MLB players, and we stuck with ‘em,” he said.
Tripp joins 11 others from various locations to sign letters of intent to play for the Beavers. He doesn't know many of them well but is familiar with a few having played against or known through others.
Reflecting for a moment on his high school career thus far, Tripp said having played multiple sports helped him greatly. Playing football in the fall and previously basketball, the physicality keeps you in shape. So too does the mental side of things.
“Being able to go out there compete helps for when you're at the plate and miss a pitch or you miss a ground ball, I think that's big in the other sports that I play,” Tripp said.
He’s not sure what position will be open but was told there likely would be a corner infield and corner outfield opening. Whichever position he plays, Tripp said he’s comfortable in any of those spots having played right field and third base often.
Bemidji State has begun its 2022 season and is currently 3-14 overall. The Beavers play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Red Wing teammate and senior pitcher Andrew Ball signed his letter of intent in November to play for Augustana, also a part of the NSIC.
Red Wing began practices and are scheduled to begin the season in Austin for a doubleheader April 9. Tripp said he, like many others on the team, are looking forward to seeing their potential from last season carry over.
“I think if everyone stays healthy and we get after it every day, we have a very good baseball team that will compete long into June,” Tripp said. “Hopefully, we can do something in the state tournament.”
