Toward the end of the first half, the Lake City crowd gathered their signs, got their phones ready in anticipation of seeing school history.
Natalie Bremer needed just two more points to become the all-time leading scorer, boys or girls, for Lake City basketball.
Bremer got off a few shot attempts including a corner three, one that she often makes, but none went in.
Some shots nearly went in and with each missed attempt, the crowd moaned and groaned.
Bremer knew she was close.
Finally with time winding down in the first half, Bremer stole a ball just past half court, raced to the basket and finished with a layup.
Up went the signs. Whistles immediately stopped play. The Tigers embraced Bremer as she set the new scoring record at 2,308 career points on Tuesday.
Bremer said after the game she’s happy to have broken the scoring record but is still in shock that she was able to accomplish it.
“It doesn't feel real,” she said. “I give compliments to my entire community for pushing me in order to reach that because without them I wouldn't have gotten even close. Their support is tremendous. It makes it feel as real as it can.”
Bremer doesn’t feel like she’s driven to achieve certain milestones. Reaching them is more indicative of how good of a player she is.
“I just kept getting them and thinking, 'Oh this cool.' They just came to me,” she said when asked about reaching previous career milestones. “I obviously have goals and get these milestones. It's one of my dreams to be the best basketball player I can be.”
The Tigers took a team picture following the game, and Bremer was with family and friends getting congratulated well after most of the crowd left.
Only two players have scored at least 2,000 career points for Lake City; Bremer and Nate Heise. The all-time record was held by Heise at 2,307 points. He set the record his senior year in 2020.
“Feels like I've been in this program for a long time especially since he had the record before,” Bremer said.
Since Dec. 20, Bremer has scored at least 30 points in a game five times. She has been held to single digits just once this season. Her ability to take over a game on both ends of the floor when needed is so valuable.
Head coach Drew Olinger, who has seen both players as a coach, said it’s remarkable the talent the Tigers have had the last few years.
“Coach Hoyer and I were talking before the game. What are the chances that something like this happens again? How many more years until there's a kid like Natalie Bremer, another kid like Nate Heise to get those accomplishments?” Olinger said. “It's very unique. Very proud of her.”
Bremer said she didn’t set out to reach such a milestone. She’s proud of the previous statistical accomplishments she’s had and is thankful for the support she’s gotten from her parents, friends, the Lake City community and her teammates.
“My teammates are a really big part of everything that I can do. I wouldn't be able to do what I can do without them,” Bremer said. “That they can push me and get better along with me is really important.”
As for any other accomplishments, Bremer said the team has one; make back-to-back trips to state.
Tigers gets breathing room in second half
With the scoring record broken, the Tigers came out in the second much more relaxed. The scoring picked up from Bremer, and the Tigers built a comfortable lead over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Addie Voxland scored 12 points for the Cougars in the second, but it was not enough as Lake City eventually won 56-44.
“They do a really good job of slowing the game down,” Olinger said of the Cougars. “Very similar situation to what happened the first time we played them. We got incredibly frustrated. We had probably our second or third highest (turnovers in a game).”
Bremer scored 13 points in the second half. Ella Matzke seven in the second. The Tigers got to the free-throw line more than twice as many times as they did in the first. Six different players scored for the Tigers in the second.
LAKE CITY 56, ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA 44
LC 26 30 — 56
ZM 21 23 — 44
LC 56
Natalie Bremer 25, 3 3-pt; Ella Matzke 7, 1 3-pt; Mya Shones 7; Mahli Benjamin 5, 1 3-pt; Hailey Reckmann 4; Jacey Majerus 4; Paige West 2; Macey Beltz 2.
Z-M 44
Addie Voxland 18; Torey Stencel 9, 3 3-pt; Natalie Dykes 8; Melanie Raasch 4, 1 3-pt; Lola Wagner 2; Savannah Gruhlke 2; Megan Jasperson 1.
Free throws: LC 11-17, ZM 8-18.
Three-point goals:LC 5, ZM 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.