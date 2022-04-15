Usually the bats are quiet to start the season. Going from the gym where the most the hitters see is soft toss to live pitching on the field doesn’t often translate into immediate results.
The Red Wing softball team proved otherwise as they scored 19 runs in its first two games of the season. Anchored by a strong top half of the lineup, the Wingers showed an ability to put up runs in a hurry.
With two outs, the Wingers scored four runs on four hits. Two were extra-base hits which included a home run by Amira Ramstad, already her second of the season.
“They came through just about every time they came up,” head coach Jon Bohmbach said. “That's what they're there for, to count on to drive in runs.”
In the two games combined, the Wingers struck out just seven times.
The top of the Winger lineup, featuring Bri Tix, Elle Brandt, Kennedy Knopp and Ramstad caused havoc in a doubleheader to start the season. All four are returning players and each is a part of one of the biggest strengths of the team; its infield defense.
In the second game of the doubleheader against Austin, Brandt got to show off her range at shortstop. She fielded ground balls with ease on both her backhand and forehand making strong throws to first to finish the play. Along with Tatum Harris at third base, Sarah Wiederich at second base and Ramstad or Tix at first base and Knopp behind the plate, Bohmbach said he doesn’t worry about plays being made.
“Those defensive plays in past years, we would have fumbled through that. We would have given up bigger innings,” Bohmbach said of the stellar defense the Wingers displayed on Monday. “Instead, we knocked it down and made the big plays.”
Ellie Clemens, Gracy Gernentz and Anna Campbell make up the outfield. Each capable of making the necessary plays.
Bohmbach has plenty of confidence in Ramstad and Tix as the two main pitchers. Each pitched in the doubleheader. Ramstad allowed just one hit in four innings with six strikeouts in Game 1 while Tix retired the final eight batters in a row to wrap up the complete game victory.
Overall, the Wingers return nearly the entire team from last season with eight seniors this season.
Bohmbach said he’s pleased with the early results and should see the team get even better once they are on the field more often.
Schedule
Tuesday, April 19 - vs John Marshall, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 21 - vs Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Friday April 22 - at Visitation, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23 - at Century, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 25 - vs Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26 - at Mayo, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27 - vs Faribault, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 30 - vs Mankato East, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3 - at Winona (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 5 - at Mankato West, 5 p.m.
Monday, May 9 - at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10 - at Faribault, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 12 - vs Albert Lea, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17 - vs Northfield, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18 - vs South St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 19 - at Stewartville, 5 p.m.
