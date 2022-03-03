Hoping to win in the third meeting of the season with Albert Lea, Red Wing led through much of the first half. The Wingers traded leads throughout the second half until the final two minutes of the game.
Sixth-seeded Albert Lea came out of Larry Sonju Gymnasium victorious 61-52 in a Section 1AAA girls basketball quarterfinal Wednesday night.
In some aspects of the game, the scoring runs by the third-seeded Wingers followed by an inability to get key buckets when needed, summarized the team’s season overall.
Head coach Peter Johnson saw inconsistencies in the game that, in a way, mirrored some from past games. Although the Wingers were able to comeback from a 10-point deficit, fouls and the inability to get a defensive stop made the margin for error thin.
“This game unfortunately kind of sums up our season; our inability to be consistent,” Johnson said. “We come back, we get a three-point lead, almost get that stop. We got some good looks down the stretch but were stuck on 50.”
The Wingers could not afford to send the Tigers to the free-throw line. In the first half, the Tigers missed seven free throws, shooting 5 of 12 at the line. In the second, Tiger senior Taya Jeffrey and Morgan Luhring combined to go 10-for-10 before Luhring missed a pair from the line in the final 20 seconds with the Tigers ahead by nine.
Hannah Kosek and Hallie Roschen got the Wingers going to start the game. Kosek had six early points, cutting hard to the basket. Roschen nailed a 3-pointer and made two at the free-throw line. Bailie Roschen made a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Wingers ahead.
The Tigers went ahead going into the half on a 3-pointer from Jordan Juveland, the first shot from beyond the arc that went in for the Tigers.
Annika Veldman and Jeffrey did nearly all the scoring for the Tigers in the second. Veldman did her damage from no further than a foot away from the basket, while Jeffrey made three field goals and was perfect at the free-throw line.
“We could not contain their dribble attacks. We talked about it at halftime and worked on taking charges. We just couldn't stop it,” Johnson said. “They knew when we were down 10 someone has to take a charge, we have to pinch the gaps better. We did for a while but then we got in the foul game a little bit. We can't put them to the line. As a group they typically shoot it too well.”
By game’s end, the Wingers were outrebounded 26-16 and outshot in percentage from the field 59 to 43 percent.
Johnson said he’s seen the group as a whole become more supportive. The JV squad has started to get a little louder, and Izzy Guetzlaff made a good impression as a bench player later in the season.
“Watching the camaraderie with the two groups cheering each other on. The JV bench started getting a lot more involved in what was going on kind of back to that state tournament group a couple years ago,” Johnson said. “A lot of those girls are playing now. It was fun watching that whole group bond together over team meals.”
A lot of what the Wingers can do is continue to build up toward next season. Guetzlaff is set to play AAU this summer, the junior group played a vast majority of the minutes this season and Kayla Radtke in a full, healthy season can deepen the lineup.
ALBERT LEA 61, RED WING 52
AL 26 35 — 61
RW 23 29 — 52
Albert Lea 61
Taya Jeffrey 22; Annika Veldman 16; Jordan Juveland 8, 1 3-pt; Kendall Kenis 6, 1 3-pt; Morgan Luhring 5; Nevaeh Wacholz 4.
Red Wing 52
Hallie Roschen 14, 3 3-pt; Hannah Kosek 12; Sophia Rahn 6; Bailie Roschen 6, 2 3-pt; Sammi Chandler 5, 1 3-pt; Cadence Thorson 5; Izzy Guetzlaff 2; Mayzee Thorson 2.
Free throws: AL 15-24, RW 6-6.
Three-point goals: AL 2, RW 6.
