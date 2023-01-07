In its first dual meet of the calendar year, the Red Wing gymnastics team improved on their score from the previous meet. Still incorporating new skills and adjusting routines, the Wingers were able to earn three more points Friday night against Kasson-Mantorville than in the previous meet.
The KoMets edged the Wingers in team score 122.325-121.675.
Chloe Fox earned first place in three of the four events. Fox was first in vault with a 9.0, bars with an 8.150 and floor with a 9.05. She came in second place on beam with an 8.45. She was first in all-around with a new PR score of 34.675.
Kylie Moffett had a PR on bars with a 6.9. In JV competition, Mallory Richardson was second on vault (7.9) and first on beam (6.7). Anna Stockton was first on bars (6.4). London Scofield earned first place on vault with a 7.95. Kylie Bray came in first on floor with a 6.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.