Results from the Hiawatha Valley League Conference Championships on Saturday at Cannon Falls.
First place and Lake City, Z-M finishers
Boys 100: 1, RJ Sylak, Z-M, 10.87; 18, William Higley, Z-M, 12.29; 21, Brandon Heim, Lake City, 13.11; 22, Junior Lopez Gonzalez, Lake City, 15.06; 23, Austin Barnes, Z-M, 15.11..
200: 1, RJ Sylak, Z-M, 22.33; 19, Gabe Ochoa, Z-M, 26.54; 19, Wyatt Boldoun, Lake City, 26.89; 20, Timer Perez Ramirez, Lake City, 28.59; 21, Nico Kruger, Z-M, 28.70; 23, Will Robinson, Lake City, 38.75.
400: 1, Reese Anderson, Lake City, 51.96; 7, Drew Christopherson, Z-M, 54.57; 17, Joey Nafe, Lake City, 1:00.72; 19, Logan Lee, Z-M, 1:02.69; 21, Ryan O’Hara, Lake City, 1:08.98.
800: 1, Braxton Osterhaus, Pine Island, 2:06.08; 13, Eric Anderson, Lake City, 2:20.55; 14, Weston Roberson, Lake City, 2:21.54; 17, Indy Judd, Z-M, 2:28.35; 19, Corey Peters, Z-M, 2:28.83; 20, Kirt Rude, Z-M, 2:34.67; 21, Aidan Carlson, Lake City, 2:38.05.
1600: 1, Kevin Turlington, Lourdes, 4:39.15; 8, Eric Anderson, 5:09.39; 17, Malcolm Meyers, Z-M, 6:16.76; 18, Brayden Rasmussen, Z-M, 6:48.42.
3200: 1, David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville, 10:21.35; 7, Holegar Rameriez Lopez, Lake City, 11:21.42; 11, Jacob Williamson, Z-M, 11:48.06; 12, Jeremiah Milam, Lake City, 11:49.10.
110 hurdles: 1, Josh Peterson, Byron, 16.58; 12, Noah Kevan, Z-M, 19.23; 14, Jonah Siewert, Lake City, 19.61; 16, Josh Siewert, Lake City, 20.25; 19, Matthew Frentz, Lake City, 22.38.
300 hurdles: 1, CJ Tree, Pine Island, 43.52; 10, Josh Siewert, 47.48; 13, Jonah Siewert, 48.47; 15, Kevan, Z-M, 49.62; 18, Frentz, Lake City, 55.24.
4x100: 1, Kasson-Mantorville, 44.49; 6, Lake City (Banks, Keegan Ryan, Matzke, DeMars), 47.15; 8, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Befort, Jentsch, Christopherson, Finstuen), 48.13.
4x200: 1, Lourdes, 1:32.81; 2, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Befort, Jentsch, Christopherson, Sylak), 1:35.25; 3, Lake City (Kris Ryan, Matzke, Banks, DeMars), 1:36.34.
4x400: 1, Lake City (Reese Anderson, Keegan Ryan, Matzke, Kris Ryan), 3:40.42; 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Jentsch, Angerman, Berg, Higley), 4:02.63.
4x800: 1, Lake City (Reese Anderson, Cooper, Keegan Ryan, Kris Ryan), 8:30.12; 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Rude, Ramer, Judd, Miller), 9:45.20.
High jump: 1, Talan Duden, Cannon Falls, 6-02.
Long jump: 1, Matt DeMars, Lake City, 21-01.50; Brody Befort, Z-M, 16-11; 21, Miles Berg, Z-M, 15-07; 22, Tim Cooper, Lake City, 15-04; 23, Kruger, Z-M, 11-00.25.
Triple jump: 1, Kris Ryan, Lake City, 41-11; 8, Austin Jentsch, Z-M, 37-00; 10, Josh Siewert, Lake City, 34-11.50; 13, Peters, Z-M, 34-00.50; 16, Jonah Siewert, Lake City, 33-04; 19, Higley, Z-M, 30-00.50;
Pole vault: 1, Jarod White, Pine Island, 14-09; 2, Zayne Novek, Z-M, 11-00; 11, Meyers, Z-M, 9-00.
Discus: 1, Peyton Bryne, Stewartville, 139-01; 7, Zane Angerman, Z-M, 105-04; 10, Jack Boraas, Z-M, 98-10; 17, Jimmy Suess, Z-M, 80-00; 18, Brandon Heim, Lake City 79-03; 21, Aidan Lowry, Lake City, 49-08.
Shot put: 1, Peyton Bryne, Stewartville, 52-00.75; 13, Boraas, Z-M, 36-01.75; 17, Angerman, Z-M, 33-05; 20, Heim, Lake City, 30-01.75; 22, Nafe, Lake City, 29-00.50.
Girls 100: 1, Olivia Amundson, Byron, 12.66; 2, Natalie Bremer, Lake City, 12.78; 14, CC Burns, Lake City, 14.09; 15, Saddie Sanders, Lake City, 14.20; 20, Avery Brown, Z-M, 14.64; 23, Ava Haugen, Z-M, 15.30; 24, Cora Marx, Z-M, 15.33.
200: 1, Paige Halder, Byron, 25.68; 2, Bremer, Lake City, 26.23; 10, Kloey Sanderson, Lake City, 28.43; 14, Sanders, Lake City, 28.21; 15, Isabel Judd, Z-M, 29.28; 17, Katie Keach, Z-M, 29.84; 23, Haugen, Z-M, 31.12.
400: 1, Paige Halder, Byron, 59.24; 2, Bremer, Lake City, 1:00.34; 4, Emma Buck, Z-M, 1:01.52; 5, Siddha Hunt, Z-M, 1:02.77; 8, Mela Schmitz, Lake City, 1:03.74;13, Emma Narum, 1:05.50.
800: 1, Katrina Sortland, Z-M, 2:18.90; 2, Jacey Majerus, Lake City, 2:26.11; 3, Peyton Meincke, Lake City, 2:28.88; 8, Natalie Gates, Lake City, 2:32.91; 18, Courtney Andring, Z-M, 3:08.52; 19, Isabelle Amsbaugh, Z-M, 3:12.15..
1600: 1, Natasha Sortland, Z-M, 5:02.36; 4, Olivia Yotter, Lake City, 5:48.91; 7, Earnest-Miller, Lake City, 5:57.79; 12, Emily Dinsmore, Lake City, 6:15.34; 16, Alexandra Ebertowski, Z-M, 6:46.15.
3200: 1, Alivia Levi, Pine Island, 12:25.50; 9, Willa Field, Lake City, 13:51.10; 10, Britta Stiller, Z-M, 14:11.16; 11, Anderson, 14:28.04.
100 hurdles: 1, Elaina Hartung, Pine Island, 16.55; 9, Olivia Seymour, Z-M, 18.63; 11, Earnest-Miller, Lake City, 19.27; 12, Josie Stensland, Z-M, 19.38.
300 hurdles: 1, Haylie Sturm, Stewartville, 46.26; 5, Sawyer Sheridan, Z-M, 51.64; 8, Earnest-Miller, Lake City, 53.31; 11, Delilah Benjamin, Lake City, 54.28.
4x100: 1, Lourdes, 51.48; 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Kristen Betterman, Kaila Huneke, Sheridan, Hunt), 53.97; 8, Lake City (Sanders, Sanderson, Avery Grobe, Burns), 54.32.
4x200: 1, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Betterman, Huneke, Buck, Katrina Sortland), 1:48.23; 6, Lake City (Sanderson, Macey Beltz, Grobe, Narum), 1:54.00.
4x400: 1, Stewartville, 4:12.50; 2, Lake City (Majerus, McKenna Beltz, Narum, Schmitz), 4:17.32; 5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Buck, Sheridan, Hunt, Katrina Sortland), 4:26.40;
4x800: 1, Lake City (Majerus, McKenna Beltz, Meincke, Schmitz), 9:57.48; 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Andring, Stiller, Amsbaugh, Ebertowski), 12:38.21.
High jump: 1, Audrey Shindelar, Stewartville, 5-00; 4, Maddie Seymour, Z-M, 4-10; 7, Ava Knott, Z-M, 4-10; T13, Sophia Mahn, Lake City, 4-04; T13, Sadie Sanders, Lake City, 4-04.
Long jump: 1, Reese Koenen, Pine Island, 16-11.50; 2, Bremer, Lake City, 16-05.25; 10, Brown, Z-M, 14-04; 13, Autumn Reese, Z-M, 13-00.75; T15, Sheridan, Z-M, 12-09; 17, Emma Marchini-Moyer, Lake City, 12-05.25.
Triple jump: 1, Lindsey Rossow, Lourdes, 33-05; 8, Sanderson, Lake City, 31-00.50; 13, Macey Beltz, 29-00.50; 17, Zoe Munson, Lake City, 24-11.50.
Pole vault: 1, Meghan Urban, Stewartville, 9-00; T8, Beverly Lopez Gonzalez, Lake City, 7-06; T8, Baily Earnest-Miller, 7-06; 14, Paige West, 7-00; T15, Stiller, Z-M, 6-06; T15, Sommer Post, Z-M, 6-06.
Discus: 1, Taylor Lamphere, Kasson-Mantorville, 98-08; 5, Seymour, Z-M, 83-01; 10, Burns, Lake City, 75-06; 14, Tracy, Lake City, 67-02; 16, Hailey Reckmann, 64-05; 18, Finstuen, Z-M, 56-04.
Shot put: 1, Miah Barsness, Cannon Falls, 33-08.50; 7, Annika Glomski, Lake City, 26-02.50; 9, Brooke Tracy, Lake City, 25-10.50; 11, Alaina Hansen, Lake City, 25-03.50; 18, Kaitlyn Finstuen, Z-M, 20-05.75.
