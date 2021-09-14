Kiley House set a new program record as PIZM eased past Cannon Falls 11-0 Tuesday night.
The Wildcat striker recorded the most points in a single game, scoring a hat trick and assisting on three goals.
Brynne Kelley, Katrina Sortland, Elena Hartung each scored two goals.
PIZM next faces Lourdes on Thursday in Rochester.
