Ask Allison Kruger about any Wild or Gopher hockey game and chances are excellent she’ll be able to recall the result and which players did well.
On one particular Saturday, Kruger was asked if she had watched the previous night’s Gopher game.
“Oh yeah, five goals against Michigan State,” she quickly replied. “That was a good game.”
The Red Wing junior has an appetite for watching as much hockey as possible. After the Gopher game, she went on Twitter to rewatch certain goals and highlights from the game.
Kruger does this after Wild games as well. She watches them live, and most of the time watches recorded games later.
Kruger does the same thing after Wild games. She wants to see what everyone is saying about the game, watches highlights and specifically looks back to see if there's anything she can incorporate in her game.
“I think it really helps to watch what they do,” Kruger said. “You can learn a lot even in an NHL level game. The things I see and want to try. The way Kirill Kaprizov protects the puck, if I could angle the body to protect the puck as I'm skating up, I like to keep mental notes of that. That way when I'm out there I could try to do it because who doesn't want to be Kirill Kaprizov.”
She has watched many clips of Jonas Brodin and the way he defends. The Wild defenseman has become of the best skating defenseman in the league, and Kruger admires his smooth ability to backcheck and position properly.
During Gopher games, she’s watching the forwards. What can they do that Kruger could attempt? Lately, she’s been working on her hands, being able to control the puck with her stick.
“I've never been able to pull off a toe drag,” she said. “Every forward can seem to do it. Watching Matt Knies or Jimmy Snuggerud (of the Gopher men's team) pull off a little toe drag always looks nice.”
Kruger admits she has always had a “go-for-it” mindset. She played forward when she was younger and didn’t transition to defense until just before joining the Wingers varsity roster as an eighth grader.
She still catches herself thinking like a forward but has reined it in the last two seasons.
Playing defense in soccer has helped her on the ice. Kruger became better aware of using angling to her advantage. She was able to recognize when to use her energy and when not to waste it.
On the ice, Kruger shows that ability by being able to backcheck smarter. She cuts off the oncoming forward and draws them closer before disrupting their zone entry with a poke check.
She’s become the Winger’s top defenseman and captain this season. Logging a lot of minutes, Kruger says she’s able to keep going and doesn’t mind the sometimes extended ice time. She feels it is difficult to shut herself off. Having to sit out two games earlier this season with a shoulder injury bothered her; not because she was hurt but because she wasn’t out on the ice helping the team.
When asked how she felt being a captain, she said there’s some added pressure. She continues to bring energy to the locker room and the ice while aiding others.
“I want to be the one to help them. I don't want it to be because I wear the C,” Kruger said. “That's not what I'm here for. I'm here to help them grow. … I want to be a part of their firsts.”
Kruger still remembers her first goal. She scored a few games into her eighth grade season and had two in an offensive-filled 7-6 win in front of a big student section and pep band.
“I'll never forget that. It was so fun,” Kruger said. “I still feel like an eighth grader. I think it's because there are so many from that team and my grade still on the team.”
