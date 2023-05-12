In a Minnesota State High School League’s Representative Assembly Tuesday afternoon, the 48-member legislative body of the league approved the proposal to add boys volleyball as a sanctioned sport.
The amendment passed by exceeding the two-third majority requirement. Thirty nine of the 48 voted to approve boys volleyball to become a league sanctioned sport beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
Nearly 2,000 participants are currently playing statewide through the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association. Minnesota becomes the 25th state to approve of boys volleyball as a sanctioned sport.
“This is another milestone day in the League’s rich history of supporting member schools and their students,” said Board of Directors President Troy Stein, activities director at Edina High School in a press release by the MSHSL. “The Representative Assembly was very reflective and thorough in their consideration of the proposed bylaw amendments that were before them today.”
The decision comes after several years of attempting to pass through the bylaw amendment to sanction boys volleyball. Last year, the vote fell one short. At the time, around 1,400 were participating in boys volleyball.
There was no vote on whether boys volleyball would be in the fall or spring. In the press release, it stated the league, through a task force of member schools representatives, will begin the process of determining when competition will take place.
